Woman killed, man injured during shooting in front on NE Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A woman has been killed and a man injured following a shooting in northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, Houston police confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive near Little York around 2:50 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Isaac Jefferson, the man and woman were sitting in a parked car in front of the home located at the location above when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting at them.

The woman, who was in the driver’s seat, was pronounced dead on the scene and the man, who was in the passenger’s seat, was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said a witness from the scene said she heard at least five gunshots.

Officers are searching for the suspect. It’s not clear what sparked the shooting.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.