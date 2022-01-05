Suspect charged with aggravated robbery after leaving clerk unconscious, bound outside League City store, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against a man police said robbed a convenience store in League City, leaving the store clerk unconscious and bound with duct tape.

James Michael Person, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $100,000.

According to the League City Police Department, on Dec. 19, 2020, Person robbed The Coyote Mart located at 3026 W. Marina Bay Dr. Person left the injured clerk outside the store, then fled the scene on a motorcycle heading eastbound.

A detective canvassed nearby businesses and neighborhoods and found the vehicle connected to the robbery parked at a home in the Glen Cove neighborhood. Evidence linking Person to the robbery was recovered, including the handgun which was used in the crime.

“This case was solved due to the dedication and commitment that League City Police Detective Shane Yount provides daily without exception. Detective Yount went the extra mile on this case, having few leads to follow initially, his tenacity led to justice prevailing,” Lt. Michael Buffington said.