Residents in Sienna neighborhood on edge after two homes burglarized on New Year’s Eve

Multiple homes were burglarized in Sienna on NYE, according to authorities

HOUSTON – After learning two of his neighbor’s homes were burglarized on New Year’s Eve, Sienna resident Samson Bouri had a message for anyone looking to do the same to him.

“Sorry, I have to shoot,” said Bouri.

He and others in the Sienna neighborhood on Poets Corner are on edge after the burglaries.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years. This area, it’s quiet. Never happen before,” said resident David Gomez.

Gomez was taken aback by the fact that the burglars didn’t stop at one address.

“Oh yeah, it’s surprising. I never heard that before,” he said.

Homeowners say they are concerned thieves may have hit more homes since there are families who have still not returned home from vacation.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office understands the concerns and said as of Monday afternoon, they have received only two calls.

The thieves hit the two homes hours before the New Year, leaving the homes ransacked.

Their point of entry?

“Somebody broke the window,” said Bauri.

One of the victims did not want to be interviewed but told KPRC 2 Investigates nearly $75,000 in jewelry was stolen from their home.

In both cases, victims and neighbors say surveillance cameras didn’t pick anything up.

Some believe the burglars entered from the levy that borders that backside of the neighborhood.

The bottom line for Bauri? He said, “It’s scary.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call either their office or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers if they have information on the cases. A reward has been established at $5,000.