COVID surge causes college campuses to readjust ahead of Spring semester

The COVID surge is continually impacting the Houston area, and now, local institutions are taking action in efforts to prevent the spread on their campuses.

According to officials from Texas Southern University, students will have to log online rather than show up on campus starting Jan. 18. Officials said students will be able to return to in-person classes on Jan. 24.

TSU reportedly also has on-campus PCR labs to help test students who feel they may have been exposed to COVID.

“We can test 200 to 300 students and faculty members a day,” Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Medicine Rashid Mosavin said.

Houston Community College also announced they plan to hold some classes virtually, while others will remain in-person.

Other institutions such as Prarie View A&M say they’re required to hold classes in person, but professors will still make provisions for any student who may be impacted by the virus.

Additionally, Rice University officials have made the vaccine booster shot mandatory for students and staff who plan to be on the campus starting on Jan. 10.

