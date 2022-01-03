Local school districts taking extra precautions against COVID-19 as students return to class

HOUSTON – Thousands of students went back to the classroom following winter break.

Students enrolled in the Houston Independent School District returned to the classroom on Monday morning.

The district said it will continue to enforce its mask mandate at all district offices, facilities, campuses and school buses. HISD will also suspend all non-athletic field trips until further notice.

While some families are ready for kids to return to school after winter break, others are a bit more anxious as the omicron variant continues to spread.

“He’s a little boy, he cannot do online because he’s not going to learn a lot compared to when he’s in class,” said parent Antonio Morris.

Zemanay Wanda also has a child enrolled in HISD and said, ”It’s dangerous and it is spreading fast, a lot of people getting it.”