4 armed robbery suspects detained after leading police on high-speed chase, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

4 armed suspects detained after high-speed chase (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Four armed suspects have been detained after leading Houston police on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile located in the 10000 block of Hammerly around 4:50 p.m.

According to reports, the suspects led police on a short pursuit which started on U.S. 290.

Police said the suspects bailed the vehicle in the 10000 block of Hammerly and started running on foot before they were captured.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

