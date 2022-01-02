Houston police arrest 9 people accused of firing guns into the air on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – Despite multiple warnings about the dangers of celebratory gunfire, Houston police received several calls about gunshots as the city rang in the new year.

Altogether, Houston police arrested nine people on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the metro area.

“As Mayor Turner, Fire Chief Pena and I told the community during a news conference this week, there is nothing celebratory about gunfire and firing shots into the air,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “We stressed how dangerous it is and that it is illegal. I told our community we were going after those who ignored our pleas and who instead decided to make a terrible and costly decision. To that end, eight adult suspects and one juvenile suspect are paying the price. All were arrested by our officers in these dangerous incidents overnight. The only celebrating they did was in jail.”

Two adults were arrested and charged with a felony offense -- A man, 29, on an aggravated assault charge in connection with the wounding of his younger brother, 24, and another individual, 23, who was arrested and charged with deadly conduct.

Six more adults, ages 20 to 41, were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the metro area.

Police also arrested a juvenile, 13.

