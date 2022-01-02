32º

LIVE

Local News

1 teen killed, 3 others injured in N Harris County crash, deputies say

The driver and two surviving passengers were hospitalized in critical condition.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, Grand Parkway, HCSO
Harris County deputies were called about 2:40 a.m. to Champion Forest Drive and Grand Parkway, where a car had crashed into a retaining wall. (KPRC 2)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One teenager was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Sunday in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County deputies were called about 2:40 a.m. to Champion Forest Drive and Grand Parkway, where a car had crashed into a retaining wall.

One passenger, 18, was pronounced dead by first responders. The surviving passengers, both 14, and the driver, 17, suffered injuries in the accident and remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies said the vehicle traveled northbound on Champion Forest Drive at a high rate of speed and struck a sign post before colliding with the embankment wall.

The driver did show signs of intoxication at the scene, an investigator said.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter