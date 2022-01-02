1 teen killed, 3 others injured in N Harris County crash, deputies say

Harris County deputies were called about 2:40 a.m. to Champion Forest Drive and Grand Parkway, where a car had crashed into a retaining wall.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One teenager was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Sunday in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County deputies were called about 2:40 a.m. to Champion Forest Drive and Grand Parkway, where a car had crashed into a retaining wall.

One passenger, 18, was pronounced dead by first responders. The surviving passengers, both 14, and the driver, 17, suffered injuries in the accident and remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies said the vehicle traveled northbound on Champion Forest Drive at a high rate of speed and struck a sign post before colliding with the embankment wall.

The driver did show signs of intoxication at the scene, an investigator said.