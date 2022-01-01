81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman found fatally shot outside her home on New Year’s Eve, Houston police say

Witnesses reported seeing someone drive from the scene in a black, four-door vehicle, police said.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, Houston Police, HPD, Beresford Street
Woman found fatally shot outside her home on New Year’s Eve, Houston police say (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead outside her home late on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Officers found the woman when they responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Beresford Street at about 11:10 p.m.

The woman, whose name was not released, was outside of her residence when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

Though a suspect has not been identified, witnesses did report seeing someone drive from the scene in a black, four-door vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter