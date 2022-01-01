Woman found fatally shot outside her home on New Year’s Eve, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead outside her home late on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Officers found the woman when they responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Beresford Street at about 11:10 p.m.

The woman, whose name was not released, was outside of her residence when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

Though a suspect has not been identified, witnesses did report seeing someone drive from the scene in a black, four-door vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, police said.