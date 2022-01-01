Houston Police: 4 people taken into custody after leading officers on chase in Lamborghini

HOUSTON – Four men were taken into custody late Friday after leading officers on a car chase across southwest Houston, police said.

The chase started around 9:30 p.m. near Cullen Boulevard and South Loop 610 when officers heard several gunshots and saw a Lamborghini speed away. The driver refused to pull over, police said.

Officers pursued the car across South Loop 610 toward Almeda Road. During the chase, the vehicle struck a curb and blew out two tires. When the Lamborghini came to a stop, two occupants exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot while two others remained in the car. All four were taken into police custody.

During the pursuit, someone in the vehicle threw a gun out onto the street. An officer stopped and recovered it, police said.

Police said they’re investigating the shots hears prior to the chase. No additional information was immediately available.