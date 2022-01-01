Doctor discusses ways to celebrate the New Year’s Eve safely

With just hours left to go, people across the Houston area are preparing to say goodbye to 2021.

“It’s been a tough year all the way around,” said Texas City resident Debra Herndon.

Dozens of kids and parents got an early start on celebrations at Children’s Museum Houston while others headed down to the boardwalk in Kemah.

“We haven’t been here before, so for the New Year’s, we’re just going to go check out and see what they have at the boardwalk,” said La Marque resident Sean McClure.

Dr. Keith Jensen with HCA Houston Healthcare talked about ways to stay safe during the holiday, including celebrating as COVID-19 cases rise.

“Please make sure if you’re feeling that you’ve got a cough, congestion, cold symptoms, please make sure that you’re staying home,” Jensen said. “You don’t want to go out and get your friends, family, or anyone else sick.”

He said the warm weather offers some opportunities.

“We have a beautiful night for New Year’s Eve, and I think it’s the perfect opportunity for us to take advantage of that nice weather and be outdoors with your family and do it safely,” he said.

He also had a message for those who plan to drink.

“We want to make sure we’re preventing drunk driving,” Jensen said. “People are using designated drivers, ride share services to be able to get around the city safely.”