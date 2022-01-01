75º

Child wounded when relative’s gun accidentally discharges onto ground during New Year’s eve gathering, deputies say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

A child injured during a New Year's Eve gathering was transported to a hospital for treatment overnight. (KPRC 2)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A young child suffered injuries overnight after being struck by concrete when a family member’s gun accidentally discharged on the ground, deputies said.

The incident occurred outside a Montgomery County home in the 15000 block of Village Woods Drive, near FM 1314.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the relative attempted to fire a gun into the air to celebrate the new year. When the child’s father forbade it, the family member tried to clear the chamber and the gun discharged onto the ground, injuring the three-year-old child nearby.

Deputies said the gun’s discharge appeared accidental and that the child who was injured was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment. A physician there told deputies the child was struck by a small piece of concrete that had broken off when the bullet hit the ground.

