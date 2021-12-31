Houston truck driver’s sentence reduced from 110 years to 10 years by Colorado governor for fatal crash

At left, flames engulf vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Lakewood, Colorado, on April 25, 2019. At right, Rogel Aguilera is seen in a mug shot released by authorities April 26, 2019.

COLORADO – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the prison term of a truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years following a fatal 2019 accident, reducing the sentence to 10 years.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, killed four people on April 25, 2019, after he said his brakes failed the downhill grade on I-70 eastbound outside of Denver. Prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos acted recklessly and made a series of poor decisions before the deadly wreck.

FILE - Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber.

Polis reduced Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing by 100 years, saying in a letter on Thursday that the life sentence was inappropriate for a “tragic but unintentional act.”

