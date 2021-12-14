76º

Local News

Houston truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in Colorado crash that killed 4

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos said his brakes were not working before his big rig slammed into stopped traffic on a highway, causing vehicles to burst into flames.

By Phil Helsel, NBC News

Tags: Prison, Houston truck driver, Colorado crash
Handcuffs (WDIV)

COLORADO – The driver of a semi who crashed into stopped traffic on a Colorado interstate two years ago, killing four people and injuring others, was sentenced to 110 years in prison Monday.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, now 26, has said his brakes failed on the downhill grade on I-70 eastbound before he crashed into cars that were stopped because of another accident on April 25, 2019. A fire erupted that engulfed vehicles.

Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied by a law passed by state lawmakers that required him to sentence truck driver Aguilera-Mederos to consecutive sentences, meaning they are served back-to-back.

To continue reading this story, go to nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.