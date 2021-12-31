HISD opening COVID-19 testing sites as schools prepare to resume classes Monday

The Houston Health Department has nearly 40 testing sites setup across Houston. All of its Curative sites are closed today and tomorrow. There are 30 Curative locations, including Delmar Stadium.

HOUSTON – Today, several city-affiliated sites are closed today and tomorrow for the holiday as Houston Independent School District prepares to expand testing to its students and staff for a safe return Monday.

The Houston Health Department has nearly 40 testing sites setup across Houston. All of its Curative sites are closed today and tomorrow. There are 30 Curative locations, including Delmar Stadium.

Sites like Davaco’s Minute Made Park Lot C will be open from 8 til 4 today and tomorrow, or while tests last. You must make an appointment online at mycovidappointment.com or by calling 833-213-0643.

For a complete list of city-affiliated locations click here: https://houstonemergency.org/covid-19-testing/

Meanwhile, Houston Independent School District is preparing to safely welcome back thousands of students and staff members on Monday, January 3rd. The district is enforcing its mask mandate at all district offices, facilities, campuses and on school buses. School leaders are strongly encouraging its community to get COVID-19 tested before returning to school, regardless of people’s vaccination status.

Ad

There will be several free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites open Sunday, January 2nd. Open from 8 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon: Chavez High School, Westbury High School and Westside High School. Open from 1 until 4:30 in the afternoon: Bellaire High School and Worthing High School. To register: https://backtoschool.fulgentgenetics.com/hhd/residence_appointment/screen/sites or contact Fulgent Genetics at cshou@fulgentgenetics.com or by calling 346-803-5828 and selection option 1.