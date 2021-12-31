Cold blast set to hit Houston: This is what you need to know now

Temperatures will crash nearly 50 degrees Saturday into Sunday

HOUSTON – A strong cold front will blast through Saturday evening.

Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s in a matter of minutes.

How it will happen

We have a 30% chance of rain Saturday. And temperatures nosedive to the 30s Sunday morning. A freeze watch goes into effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning for our western and northern counties.

Should I worry about my pipes?

You do not need to worry about your exposed pipes. Temperatures need to fall below 20 degrees for pipes to burst.

Let’s walk you through it

The next several graphics will walk you through the cold blast. We’ll start with Saturday’s hour by hour forecast. Then I’ll focus on Sunday morning’s temperature, wind and wind chill. It will feel like the 20s Sunday morning.

What to expect Saturday into Sunday morning in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Look at those temps on Sunday at 6 a.m. We are back in the 30s. The lowest projected temperature will be to the north in Huntsville and Cleveland at 32 degrees.

We are back in the 30s Sunday morning from the cold front (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The strong winds will make it feel colder across the area, with temperatures feeling like they’re in the 20s or lower.

The strong winds will create a wind chill (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What it will feel like Sunday at 6am (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Will the cold last? Inside the 10-Day Forecast:

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday through Tuesday. Another cold front is expected Thursday.

What to expect in Houston through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

