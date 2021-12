JetBlue Airways will cancel about 1,280 flights between now and January, in expectation of continued Covid-19 outbreaks brought on by the omicron variant, the airline said Thursday.

The cutbacks are targeted for scheduled flights between Thursday and Jan. 13, CNBC reported.

JetBlue, North America’s sixth-largest carrier, is based in New York City, where the number of cases are radically spiking — though hospitalizations are climbing at a slightly less alarming rate.

