Alegría by Cirque du Soleil cancels all remaining performances in Houston

HOUSTON – The world-famous Cirque du Soleil has canceled all remaining performances for its touring show Alegría from now until Jan. 2.

According to a news release, the shows that were scheduled to happen under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park were canceled due to a “breakthrough of COVID-19 cases in the production.”

Those who have already bought tickets should be able to receive a refund through the service they purchased the tickets from.

The Cirque du Soleil website stated that the “performances of Alegría will resume on January 18, 2022, under the Big Top at King County’s Marymoor Park in Seattle, WA.”