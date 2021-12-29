Man armed with rifle arrested after officer-involved shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man armed with a rifle while Houston police came in close contact with him is currently in custody, officers said.

It happened when officers were called to a residence around midnight in the 9100 block of Kindlewood Drive in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man had the rifle in his hand when he opened the door and an officer discharged his weapon, firing at the suspect. Police said the man was not hit during the incident.

Police said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.

Investigators learned this was some sort of family disturbance. The man has been charged with assault and family violence and terroristic threat, HPD said.