Motorcyclist injured after slamming into HFD ambulance on I-45 at West Dallas

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after slamming into a Houston Fire Department medic unit while on the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash involving an HFD medic unit on I-45 at West Dallas near downtown around 5:38 p.m.

According to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson, the HFD ambulance was stopped in traffic on the freeway when the motorcyclist ran into the ambulance before being hit by another vehicle.

Police said the medics inside of the ambulance jumped out to render aid to the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

None of the HFD medics were injured in the crash.