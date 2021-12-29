LIVE: COVID drive-thru mega testing site opens at Delmar Stadium amid surge

HOUSTON – The drive-thru mega testing site at Delmar Stadium reopened Wednesday to provide free COVID-19 testing to Houstonians in need.

The new site, located at 2020 Magnum Road, opened in partnership with the Houston Health Department and Curative.

The site will operate daily from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., with a capacity of 1,000 tests a day.

While testing is free, you will need to schedule an appointment at curative.com or by calling 1-888-702-9042. The site will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

“As Omicron cases surge in Houston and across the country, I applaud people for getting tested before traveling, gathering with loved ones or returning to work. Testing and vaccination will help slow the virus spread and save lives,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The increased demand for testing has led to longer than usual lines and wait times for some. The new site will help meet the demand and expand capacity for testing.”

This is not the only mega-site in our area doing COVID tests. Another site will open up at Minute Maid Park on Dec. 30.

The site will operate Sundays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Thursday and Fridays from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Appointments are required by visiting mycovidappointment.com or calling 833-213-0643.

The site has the capacity for 400 tests a day, but can scale up, if needed.