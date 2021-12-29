COVID-19 testing center at Delmar Stadium opens Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing effort because the demand for testing is rising dramatically.

Testing began Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Delmar Stadium. The site will operate daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. or until they run out of tests. The site will start with 1,000 tests.

Appointments are required. The site will be closed December 31 and January 1. To make an appointment, go to curative.com.

A second drive-thru testing site will open Thursday at Minute Made Park in Lot C. This location will operate on Saturdays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from noon until 8 p.m. Appointments are also required and can be scheduled at mycovidappointment.com.

Across the street from Delmar Stadium, there is another drive-thru COVID19 testing effort underway. It’s called YESNOCOVID. For more information, go to https://yesnocovid.com/.