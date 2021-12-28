Man wearing mask, gloves found dead in apartment courtyard in east Harris County, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment courtyard

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex courtyard in east Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at Havenview Apartments located in the 300 block of Uvalde Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said Woodforest area neighbors thought fireworks were shooting up in the air, which later turned out to be gunshots.

Upon arriving, deputies said they found a man -- who appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s -- wearing a mask and gloves. He was shot multiple times and lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene by deputies.

It was unclear if the man lived at the complex. Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene but it was unknown if the weapon belonged to the victim.

Witnesses told deputies they believe they saw a man who wore a light-colored hoodie running from the scene on foot.

Deputies are working to obtain surveillance footage from the apartment complex to further investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.