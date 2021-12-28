LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations happening around Houston

2022 is almost here!

New Year’s Eve is celebrated this Friday. If you don’t have your plans sorted yet, we’ve got you covered.

Here are few options to ring in the New Year around Houston:

Houston New Years Eve All Access Pub Crawl

When: Check-in begins 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: The Garden HTX – 1011 McGowen St, Houston

Details: “Come on down to The Garden HTX for the best New Years Eve Bar Crawl Experience you could ever experience! Party hard with others looking to celebrate the New Year! Bring some friends and make memories that will last forever!”

Admission: Starting at $20

New Year’s Eve at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Constellation Field – 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land

Details: “Enjoy over three million lights, a carnival, Santa, vendors, theme nights, and SO much more” and fireworks at midnight.

Admission: Starting at $18 for children ages 4 - 12 years old; $23 for adults

New Year’s Eve in the SKY

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Hilton Houston Plaza Medical Center Hotel – 6633 Travis St, Houston

Details: “Join us on the Hilton’s Rooftop for New Year’s Eve IN THE SKY! Created for guests 26+, the package includes general admission beginning at 8 PM, live DJ entertainment, party favors, one drink tickets, complimentary hors d’oeuvres while they last and an unmatched view of Houston’s Skyline!”

Admission: Starting at $50

POST New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: 8 p.m.

Where: POST – 401 Franklin St, Houston

Details: “Join us at POST on December 31st to ring in the New Year with a bang. Fireworks return to downtown Houston with Skylawn as the launchpad. Enjoy panoramic skyline views, cirque style performers, live DJ’s, a professional firework show at midnight, tasty adult beverages, and more on Skylawn - our 5.5 acre rooftop park in the heart of Houston.”

Admission: Starting at $75

A New Year’s State of Mind

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Houston – 1300 Lamar St, Houston

Details: “Bid farewell to 2021 with bubbles and bites at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Dance the night away in our transformed lobby complete with live entertainment, interactive festive experiences, and a confetti countdown.”

Admission: Starting at $75

Black & White Masquerade Ball

When: 9 p.m.

Where: JW Marriott Houston Downtown – 806 Main St, Houston

Details: “Houston’s Premier Masquerade New Year’s Eve Soiree Features: Refreshing Complimentary Cocktails, Multiple Courses Of Gourmet Lite Bites (Not A Meal), 3 Rooms Of Music & Mingling, Festive New Year’s Eve 2022 Party Favors”

Admission: Starting at $120

Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Hilton Americas–Houston – 1600 Lamar St, Houston

Details: “It’s time to drink champagne, dance the night away, and celebrate the coming year at the greatest Gatsby-inspired NYE celebration, Gatsby’s House -- Houston’s premier countdown experience.”

Admission: Starting at $115

NYElectric 2022

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Westin Houston Museum District – 1709 Dryden Road, Houston

Details: “This mega hotel has a massive ballroom that is set to host the best and biggest New Year’s Eve countdown in Houston this year! Plus this New Year’s Eve will be the hotel’s first ever NYE party; so you should know it will be more than memorable!!”

Admission: Starting at $89

New Year’s Eve at CityCentre

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: CityCentre – 800 Town and Country

Details: “The perfect place to ring in the New Year on Friday, December 31, is CITYCENTRE! The excitement begins at 9:30 PM with live music in the plaza from the variety dance band People’s Choice, followed by a countdown to midnight capped off with confetti and a 60-second rooftop fireworks show.”

Admission: FREE