Beat winter break boredom with free DIY activities

HOUSTON – Looking for a way to beat the hit and keep your kids engaged during the Winter holiday break? There are some thing you can do without breaking the bank that can keep them entertained for hours. Spin Master is a leading global children’s entertainment company best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Air Hogs, Rubik’s Cube and GUND, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties.

Vanessa Raponi is a Product Development Engineer with Spin Master. She and her team has created a new website called the Future of Play with free activities that teach kids how their favorite toys are made through easy DIY activities. The website walks you through one of these fun at-home projects and explains the science behind each as it gives examples of real toys using these principles:

Density Tower: Ever wonder why some toys float in the pool and others sink? We’ll make a colorful density tower to test weight and volume

DIY Ooblek: For kids who love Kinetic Sand and compounds, learn how to make your own non-Newtonian fluid that acts both as a liquid and a solid!

How High Can You Go?: How do toys stay together when they are made up of so many pieces? Let’s build a marshmallow and toothpick structure to test stability

Chocolate Tooling: Your favorite action figures look just like the cartoons on TV – but how do they make the plastic into those shapes? We’ll show you how with a tasty chocolate example!

Decorate Nature: The design possibilities for toys are limitless thanks to pad printing! Learn how your 3D toys get printed with colorful shapes and designs through a simple activity

For more information go to future-of-play.spinmaster.com.