Vigil held for 59-year-old Hempstead ISD bus aide killed in crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Family and loved ones of Abigail Ragston came together to remember the beloved Hempstead ISD bus aide’s life after a tragic accident on Dec. 17.

Ragston was known to love her job, which she held for 20 years. She loved children, the youth ministry at church and God.

Her family held a balloon release at the site of the accident in her honor the day after Christmas.

The family of Abigail Ragston says they’re is leaning on their faith.

“The last thing that [Ragston] told me was that, ‘God is moving,’” her husband Frederick Ragston said Sunday. “That’s my message to the world.”

Frederick says he’s lost the love of his life.

“Life is sudden. We got up like we always do that Friday morning and told each other that we love [one another] and said we’ll see you at the end of the day - but that didn’t happen,” he said.

DPS troopers said the accident happened around noon. Official details said Abigail Ragston, the bus driver, and four Hempstead ISD students were inside the bus when the driver overcorrected on FM 1887 and Holik Road causing the bus to flip over. No other vehicles were involved.

On Sunday, loved ones gathered to honor her life.

“We’re out here just to release,” Abigail Ragston’s eldest brother, Senior Pastor of Greater St. Peter’s Baptist Church Rev. Fred Thomas III said. The balloons are symbolical, symbolizing that we are releasing her to where she came.”

Her brother and husband shared her story and the lessons that she taught and lived by.

Despite the hardship of loss, the family aimed to spread hope and inspiration through faith.

“Through the hard times and good times and the difficult things that we’re experiencing in life. We need to learn [about] the difficult things that we’re experiencing at the moment,” her husband said. “We have to learn how to forgive one another and learn to love one another.”

He said he still has faith and trusts that God has a plan, although his wife will be greatly missed.

“The life that we experienced with her has strengthened us, and we’ll be able to make it,” he added.