WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide details on Hempstead ISD school bus crash in Waller County

HOUSTON – A school bus from Hempstead Independent School District in Waller County is involved in a crash.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

A spokesperson from Hempstead ISD sent the following statement to KPRC 2:

“We are aware of a tragic bus accident involving one of our district school buses. The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated.

At this time, out of respect for those involved, we cannot give further details.

We ask that you keep our Bobcat family in your thoughts.”

KPRC 2 will bring updates as they become available.