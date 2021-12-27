5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Here are things to know for Monday, Dec. 27:

1. Woman in her 60s shot several times by son with an assault rifle in Spring, HCSO says

A woman in her early 60s was shot several times by her son after he reportedly experienced a mental health crisis at a home in the Spring area on Christmas night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened in the 9600 block of Darbey Trace Lane on Saturday.

Authorities said the woman’s 31-year-old son reportedly picked up an assault rifle before shooting through a wall in their home, striking his mother.

2. Teen injured, arrested after shooting involving deputy near NRG Stadium, Houston police say

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after Houston police say she shot at a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy working security at NRG Stadium.

Houston police, who took the lead in the investigation, said it happened at a parking lot at NRG Park at around 1 a.m. early Sunday.

Police said a Harris County Constable Pct. 1 deputy was working a security shift at NRG Stadium when he noticed a black SUV driven by the teen moving erratically.

When the deputy attempted to pull her over, police said she refused.

3. Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation.

Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She and her daughter then learned of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

Olson’s daughter submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a deposit by June and was able to reimburse her mother the $1,974.

4. Texans two-step around COVID roster shuffle for a win

The Houston Texans had so many players on the COVID-19 list this week — 16 — that it was tough to keep up with who was on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m still trying to remember everybody’s name,” safety Justin Reid said.

It seemed not to matter, as Houston (4-11) rolled over Los Angeles 41-29 to win consecutive games for the first time in this disappointing season.

“This was one of my favorite wins to be a part of with how many guys stepped up,” said Reid, who is in his fourth NFL season. “We had every excuse in the book with COVID, with the holidays, with the way the season was going and we still came in and got a big-time win.”

5. UH men’s basketball game vs. Cincinnati canceled, assessed with fortfeit loss

The UH men’s basketball game against the Cincinnati Bearcats has been cancelled due to “health and safety protocols,” according to a news release Sunday.

Officials said the game will be considered a “no-contest” by the NCAA, according to the release.

Per NCAA guidelines, Cincinnati was awarded a forfeit win while UH was handed a forfeit loss due to current AAC standings.

