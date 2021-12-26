Woman in her 60s shot several times by son with an assault rifle in Spring, HCSO says

A woman in her early 60s was shot several times by her son after he reportedly experienced a mental health crisis at a home in the Spring area on Christmas night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened in the 9600 block of Darbey Trace Lane on Saturday.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 9600 blk of Darbey Trace Ln. Preliminary info: a woman, in her early 60’s, was shot several times by her son (31). It appears the male, during a mental health crisis, picked up an assault rifle and shot through the wall of his pic.twitter.com/vC9kkiaxbu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 26, 2021

Authorities said the woman’s 31-year-old son reportedly picked up an assault rifle before shooting through a wall in their home, striking his mother.

It is unclear if the gun was intentionally aimed at his mother, however, Gonzalez said the son was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to officials.