Woman in her 60s shot several times by son with an assault rifle in Spring, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A woman in her early 60s was shot several times by her son after he reportedly experienced a mental health crisis at a home in the Spring area on Christmas night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened in the 9600 block of Darbey Trace Lane on Saturday.

Authorities said the woman’s 31-year-old son reportedly picked up an assault rifle before shooting through a wall in their home, striking his mother.

It is unclear if the gun was intentionally aimed at his mother, however, Gonzalez said the son was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to officials.

