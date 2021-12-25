Stores were filled as last-minute shoppers hit Houston-area malls for Christmas gifts

Santa’s mall helpers are smoothing out edges and making sure there aren’t any errors as they wrap up presents just hours away from Christmas morning.

“I’m not last-minute buying. I’m last-minute wrapping,” explained shopper Lashonda Patton. She was one of several people waiting in line at the wrapping kiosk at Memorial City Mall. “We have people that get last-minute gifts and come and get gifts wrapped and this is the perfect place to come.”

The holiday shopping rush is now a race to the finish line. Houstonians who either waited until the last minute or forgot something on their list are making their last trip to the store.

On Friday, hundreds filled shops around Houston from Memorial City Mall to the Houston Premium Outlet and Willowbrook.

As adults scrambled from shop to shop, some of the kids waited in line to speak to the man in charge, Santa Claus.

“I told him that I wanted, like, mini brands, but I wanted fidgets because I wasn’t thinking properly,” said Olivia Jimenez, who was out shopping with her dad. But never fear, KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun assured her Santa understands exactly what she wants.

Ad

And Santa has most likely noticed Olivia, because her father, Ernesto, says she deserves everything for being good.