Lake Jackson teen attacked outside house party has long road ahead; Parents filing lawsuit to hold others accountable

On Thursday Cole Hagan went home in time for Christmas.

However, there is still a long road ahead for the 16-year-old following an attack that made national headlines.

The Brazoswood High School football player spent most of the month in a Texas Medical Center hospital and rehabilitation center after a vicious beating outside of a house party in Lake Jackson on December 3rd.

The 16-year-old suffered severe head and body injuries after investigators say he was lured from the party by two teammates, Logan Huber and Ayden Holland, before being attacked by another, Reid Mitchell. Those three have been charged with aggravated assault by Lake Jackson police. However, the family believes there also are others responsible for the attack on their loved one.

The Hagan’s attorney tells KPRC 2 Investigates the family is filing a lawsuit seeking a sizeable award as a result of Cole’s injuries. We’re told the lawsuit not only names several teens but their parents as well. KPRC 2 Investigates on Thursday confirmed the investigation is very much ongoing as the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office is waiting on cell phone records and computer evidence tied to the case.

Loren Klitsas, the attorney representing the Hagan family in the civil suit issued a statement on behalf of the family, “The injuries suffered by Cole and his family are severe and permanent. We will seek justice to the full extent of the law on behalf of the Hagan family,” said Klitsas.

While Hagan went home on Thursday, the family says his high school football or potential collegiate playing days are over. The sport has been a passion of his since he was a little boy. Those dreams now replaced with the reality of extensive speech and physical therapy.

KPRC 2 Investigates will report back with more on the lawsuit once it is officially filed with the court.