Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed in Galena Park, police say

GALENA PARK, Texas – A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed in Galena Park late Thursday, Galena Park police said.

The fatal crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Clinton Drive.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The vehicle involved was not at the scene.

Police don’t yet have information on that vehicle or the driver.

Many details, including the cause of the crash, remain unclear and an investigation into the incident is underway.