VIDEO: Fleet of Houston trash collectors surprise dump truck-obsessed toddler diagnosed with leukemia

HOUSTON – Davis, 2, is obsessed with dump trucks and the men who drive them.

When waste collection company Republic Services learned the young Willowbend boy has leukemia and is undergoing chemotherapy, they gave him a special tour of their trucks.

And in December, the little boy’s pals at Republic Services drove the extra mile, so to speak – They surprised Davis with a Christmas dump truck parade. A fleet of trash collectors dressed in their holiday best rolled down Davis’ block and delivered gifts. Wearing a Republic Services beanie and sitting beside a toy garbage truck, Davis waved and watched in wonder as the big blue trucks drove down his street.

Watch the heartwarming episode unfold in the video at the top of the page.

