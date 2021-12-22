69º

VIDEO: Fleet of Houston trash collectors surprise dump truck-obsessed toddler diagnosed with leukemia

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

A fleet of trash collectors gave a Houston toddler diagnosed with leukemia and extra-special Christmas gift.

HOUSTON – Davis, 2, is obsessed with dump trucks and the men who drive them.

When waste collection company Republic Services learned the young Willowbend boy has leukemia and is undergoing chemotherapy, they gave him a special tour of their trucks.

And in December, the little boy’s pals at Republic Services drove the extra mile, so to speak – They surprised Davis with a Christmas dump truck parade. A fleet of trash collectors dressed in their holiday best rolled down Davis’ block and delivered gifts. Wearing a Republic Services beanie and sitting beside a toy garbage truck, Davis waved and watched in wonder as the big blue trucks drove down his street.

