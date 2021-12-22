Car collides with ambulance, killing 84-year-old woman inside, police say

HOUSTON – An 84-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon when a car collided with her ambulance in southwest Houston.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. the ambulance was transporting the woman to a hospital for a life-threatening medical emergency. The ambulance was traveling northbound in the 9900 block Main Street. As the emergency vehicle was driving through the intersection of the 610 South Loop service road, a driver in a Toyota Camry struck it, causing it to roll onto its side.

Houston Police said the ambulance had its lights and siren activated as it was driving through the intersection.

The patient was transferred to another ambulance and transported to Memorial Hermann, where she was later pronounced dead, the Houston Police Department said. The woman’s cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Several other people in the ambulance sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Toyota Camry driver, 24, was not injured. Police questioned her at the scene, determined she did not show any signs of intoxication and released her.

The crash remains under investigation by HPD.