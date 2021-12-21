Sergeant fires at knife-wielding suspect who attempted to rob west Houston meat market, police say

Kamari John Miles, 40, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after attempting to rob a west Houston meat market that led to a sergeant firing her weapon, according to Houston police.

Kamari John Miles, 40, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Police were called to a robbery-in-progress at Regio’s Meat Market located in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue near South Gessner Road around 11 a.m on Sunday.

Police said Miles, armed with a knife, entered the store and tried to steal cash from a tip jar.

Employees evacuated the store, locking Miles inside, and called for help.

A police sergeant who arrived to the scene entered the store and told Miles to lay on the ground. He refused and tried to flee, forcing the sergeant to fire her taser at him, but it was ineffective due to his clothing, police said.

Miles allegedly charged at the sergeant with his knife, and that was when she fired at him.

Miles, who was not injured, attempted to flee but was detained after a brief pursuit on foot.

An investigation is ongoing.