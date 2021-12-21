2 people shot during home invasion in northeast Houston, police say

Police are investigating after they said two people were shot during a home invasion in northeast Houston Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a home located at 12967 Harvey Ln.

According to officers, arriving units found a man with gunshot wounds and a woman with a minor gunshot wound. Police said there were at least three people at the home.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered there had been a home invasion. A couple in their 30′s returned home from a game room when a car pulled into the driveway. The woman went to secure the door when the suspects burst in the home, Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department said.

Pavel said the suspects demanded money and then shot the man four times and the woman once in her buttocks. The couple’s daughter, who is around 13 years old, was sleep inside her room when the incident happened and was likely awoken by gunfire, police said.

Both the man and woman will survive their wounds.

Police said security cameras likely captured what happened. The suspects’ descriptions match suspects from previous incidents in the area.