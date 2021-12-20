1st omicron-related death reported in Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo says

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the county’s first omicron-related death during a news conference Monday.

This comes hours after she raised the COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange.

In a news conference, Hidalgo, alongside other Houston-area labor leaders said that the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

The man was not vaccinated, Hidalgo added. The patient was also receiving Regeneron as a treatment for the illness.

Hidalgo stressed that those who have not received the vaccine, especially the booster shot, should get it as soon as possible as COVID-19 cases rise.

“It’s the best gift you could possibly give to your family,” she said.