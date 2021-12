SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County Pct. 4 deputies said someone shot at least one time into a vehicle where a woman was sitting in a Target parking lot early Monday.

Deputies arrived at a Target located in the 19500 block of North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive in Spring at around 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene before they arrived. No description of the suspect was provided.