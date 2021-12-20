Pixar-themed mini golf course now open at Discovery Green

The University of Michigan Golf Course will reopen on May 1, 2020.

Pixar Putt, a pop-up miniature golf experience, is now open at Houston’s Discovery Green Park.

Pixar Putt features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by Pixar films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo” and more.

A promotional image for the pop-up event, Pixar Putt, as collected on Dec. 20, 2021. (Pixar Putt/Facebook)

The description on the event’s website also addresses COVID-19, saying, “A perfect socially distant outing for any Pixar fan. Pixar Putt’s standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be adjusted as those guidelines change.”

The pop-up experience opened in Houston on Friday, Dec. 17, and the attraction is set to stay open until March 20, 2022.

Tickets are required for participation and can only be purchased online at www.pixarputt.com.