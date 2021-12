Donations can be dropped off at the Houston Southside Community Center.

A local charity needs the public’s help in its push to bring Christmas cheer to some 500 area children.

For more than two decades, Houston-based Jingle Bell Jam has provided thousands of children with a concert and free Christmas gifts each year. This year, due to the pandemic, the organization has come up short and needs an additional 200 toys.

Anyone who’d like to donate to the charity toy distribution can do so here. Toy donations can be dropped off at the Houston Southside Community Center.