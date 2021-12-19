Recognize him? Police in League City seek man they say taped clerk’s hands, stole cash from convenience store

Surveillance photos show the suspect, armed with a gun, robbing a convenience store Sunday morning in League City according to police.

A convenience store clerk was found unconscious after an armed man taped his hands behind his back during a robbery Sunday morning, police in League City said.

Police said in a release that the robbery happened in the 3000 block of West Marina Bay Drive at around 7 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed a man in dark-colored clothing entering the store at approximately 6:55 a.m. He was seen approaching the clerk, who police identified as 46-year-old Rafiq Maknojia.

The man was seen pointing a gun at Maknojia and walking behind the counter, according to surveillance video from police. That is when they said he taped Maknojia’s hands behind his back and placed tape over his mouth. The clerk later fell unconscious while trying to escape.

At some point, the suspect took money out of the cash registers and took off.

According to police, a customer found Maknojia outside the store and called for help.

Maknojia was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call League City Police Detective Yount at 281-554-1849.