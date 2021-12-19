Pasadena firefighter injured while directing traffic during annual holiday event, authorities say

Authorities in Pasadena are investigating after a firefighter was struck by a moving vehicle.

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena firefighter was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Saturday night during a holiday event, authorities with the Pasadena Fire department said.

According to Pasadena Fire Chief David Brannon, it happened during the city’s annual “Santa Project” event, where firefighters travel throughout the city in holiday-decorated fire trucks to give candy to area children.

At around 8:40 p.m, Chief Brannon said a firefighter was out directing traffic for the citywide event at the intersection of Pasadena Boulevard and Dewberry Lane when he was struck by a possible black-colored vehicle. The firefighter was thrown into the air by the impact and is said to have landed 30 feet away.

The driver in the striking vehicle fled the scene, according to Chief Brannon.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital with head injuries.

Chief Brannon noted that the striking vehicle has headlight damage as a result of hitting the firefighter.

“If someone sees the vehicle or knows who did it, they need to turn themselves in or do the right thing,” Chief Brannon said.

Pasadena firefighters are working with police to further investigate the motive.