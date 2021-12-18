Homeowner shoots, kills possible intruder in attempt to break into home in east Houston, police say

A man is dead after a homeowner shoots and kills him during a break-in attempt.

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police say a homeowner claimed intruders attempted to break into his home early Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 7000 block of Avenue F at around 2:20 a.m.

Police said a homeowner was looking out from his window when he noticed two individuals who appeared suspicious outside of his fence.

When police said the homeowner grabbed a gun, he checked outside again, and that was when he saw one of the suspects attempting to break through his door.

The homeowner fired at the suspect breaking through the door, where police say he died at the scene.

The second suspect had fled the scene, according to police.

The homeowner is cooperating with officers after they say he called them to investigate.