Former HPD officer arrested, charged with burglary, aggravated assault of family member, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Former HPD Senior Officer Ray Irvin has been arrested, charged. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department Officer has been arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member, authorities said.

According to officials, 41-year-old Senior HPD Officer Ray Irvin was relieved of his duties on Dec. 2 for the incident that happened in Spring.

Irvin, a 12-year HPD veteran, was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. He was arrested on Friday.

Irvin was also charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

HPD says their Internal Affairs Division is continuing the investigation.

