Former HPD officer arrested, charged with burglary, aggravated assault of family member, officials say

Former HPD Senior Officer Ray Irvin has been arrested, charged.

HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department Officer has been arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member, authorities said.

According to officials, 41-year-old Senior HPD Officer Ray Irvin was relieved of his duties on Dec. 2 for the incident that happened in Spring.

Statement on today's arrest of an HPD officer: pic.twitter.com/PBqfy7GzxZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 17, 2021

Irvin, a 12-year HPD veteran, was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. He was arrested on Friday.

Irvin was also charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

HPD says their Internal Affairs Division is continuing the investigation.