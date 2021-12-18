Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on omicron variant as COVID-19 cases rise

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary, as Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., watches. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the omicron variant, where he will unveil new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, a White House official told NBC News on Saturday.

Biden is expected to go beyond his already unveiled “Winter Plan” with additional measures while “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” the official said.

The news comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and pleas from federal health officials to get vaccinated.

