Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on omicron variant as COVID-19 cases rise

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the omicron variant, where he will unveil new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, a White House official told NBC News on Saturday.
Biden is expected to go beyond his already unveiled “Winter Plan” with additional measures while “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” the official said.
The news comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and pleas from federal health officials to get vaccinated.
