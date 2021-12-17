Have you seen him? Police searching for man who struck child, family member in north Houston

Christopher James White, 27, is wanted for injury to a child and assault of a family member, according to police.

HOUSTON – Police in Houston are on the lookout for a man who is wanted for striking a child and assaulting a family member in July.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of Lorraine Street near Elysian Street in the Northside area.

Christopher James White, 27, is wanted for injury to a child and assault of a family member, according to police.

On July 25, police say White allegedly struck a child. Several days later, on Aug. 2, police said White hit a family member several times in the face.

It was unclear of the relationship between White and the two victims.

Police say White is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is said to have brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.