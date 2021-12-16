UT Health creates hotline for healthcare workers experiencing difficulty during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, COVID ward healthcare worker watches from behind his face shield, double masks and full personal protective equipment as he works with a COVID-19 patient at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months all signs that the summer surge is waning. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)

HOUSTON – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to stop the spread of the virus and help those who fall ill, but some say it’s leading to anxiety, depression, substance abuse and other issues.

Sixty percent of the workforce is reporting burnout, with some even reporting that they are experiencing PTSD, but there is help available.

The Heroes Helpline is a hotline created by UT Health, specifically for healthcare workers.

Anyone who works in the healthcare industry anywhere in Texas can call 1-833-EMS-INTX. Those who don’t feel comfortable talking, can chat via text.

