Have you seen them? Police search for 4 men who threatened to rob SW Houston diner before chasing waiter into freezer

Four suspects are accused of robbing a restaurant in southwest Houston

Police in Houston are searching for four men who they say robbed a southwest Houston Denny’s diner and threatened to shoot at an employee in October.

It happened in the 8100 block of Southwest Freeway between South Gessner Road and Beechnut on Oct. 22 around 3 a.m., according to police.

Police say two men walked inside the restaurant and sat at two separate tables. When a restaurant server approached the men with two menus, one of them walked up and gave the server a note.

The note, according to police, read “I have a gun on me; take me to the safe; if you scream I will shoot.”

View the full video from Houston Police Department here.

Police say the restaurant server took off running and locked himself in the freezer as the men chased him. Two other men joined the suspects as they apparently attempted to open the freezer door.

Ad

After a few tries, the men gave up and ran out of the restaurant. It was unknown if any items or money were stolen.

Police described the following suspects below:

Suspect 1 - Thin build, wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black “Crocs” shoes. This suspect was allegedly armed with a gun at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Suspect 2 - Large build, wore a black pullover, and black shorts.

Suspect 3 - Thin build, wore white shirt, and red pants,

Suspect 4 - Wore white pullover and jeans.

All four suspects left the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crime-stoppers.org to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment.