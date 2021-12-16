From Canada to Houston: Tim Hortons to bring delicious coffee, doughnuts to H-town next summer

HOUSTON – Houstonians may no longer need to travel to Canada for their Tim Hortons fix.

The Canadian-based chain, best known for their maple-flavored coffee, doughnuts, and other baked goods, announced on Tuesday they will expand to the U.S. to open their first-ever store in Houston next year.

Tim Hortons coffee and bacon croissant sandwich. (Tim Hortons Canada)

In a news release, the announcement came in a commercial that aired during the Texans’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, which featured popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who announced a partnership last month with the brand.

The company says several locations are planned for opening by summer of next year and beyond.

The first location is set to open somewhere in the west or northwestern part of the Houston area, the company told KPRC 2.