Experiences over stuff: This is how to support our Houston-area restaurants and give a great, memorable holiday gift

HOUSTON – Christmas is almost here and if you still have loved ones you want to give something to but aren’t quite sure what to purchase, you might want to give an experience rather than merchandise. Better yet, if it supports a local business during the pandemic.
The Texas Restaurant Association is sharing a list of restaurants that are selling gift cards. The gift cards support local businesses that may still be struggling in the pandemic.
Here’s its list of Houston and Galveston-area restaurants you can support by buying gift cards for your loved ones.
Brennan’s of Houston - Buy Gift Card Creole
Café Piquet Cuban Cuisine (Bellaire) - Buy Gift Card Cuban
Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen (Navasota) - Buy Gift Card American Casual
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Buy Gift Card Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Dinner, Pastries and Desserts
Dairy Queen (Pasadena, Beaumont) - Buy Gift Card Burgers, Baskets, Blizzards
Frank’s Americana Revival - Buy Gift Card American
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen - Buy Gift Card Tex-Mex
Hightower Café - Buy Gift Card American Deli, Rice Bowls & Salads
King’s Blu Jam Cafe (Spring) - Buy Gift Card Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch
Masfajitas - Buy Gift Card Tex Mex
McGonigel’s Mucky Duck - Buy Gift Card Irish American
Mod Coffeehouse (Galveston) - Buy Gift Card Coffee House
Mosquito Cafe (Galveston) - Buy Gift Card | Watch Gift Card Ad American
Napa Flats (College Station) - Buy Gift Card in store Californian fare with Italian fare
The Original Mexican Cafe (Galveston) - Buy Gift Card Tex-Mex
Orleans Seafood Kitchen (Katy) - Buy Gift Card Cajun Seafood
Pier 36 Seafood (Richmond) - Buy Gift Card Fresh Gulf Coast Seafood & Steak
Rim Tanon Modern Thai - Buy Gift Card Thai
Salsa’s (Galveston) - Buy Gift Card Mexican
Thai Cottage (Houston, Woodlands) - Buy Gift Card Thai
Truluck’s - Buy Gift Card Fine Seafood
Woodshed - Buy Gift Card BBQ & American food
If you are still looking for gifts that are actual goods, check out our list of Houston-area gift destinations.
TRA adds this for restaurant owners -- if your restaurant offers gift cards and you would like to be added to this list, submit your restaurant information here.